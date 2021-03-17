Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.