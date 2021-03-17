Assumptions about hurricane season face winds of change

With warmer waters and earlier storms, the Atlantic hurricane season seems to be changing and so are some assumptions about it. Meteorologists Wednesday will discuss whether the Atlantic hurricane season should start on May 15 instead of the traditional June 1. Meanwhile, government meteorologists are recalculating new hurricane season averages that may reflect a new normal of more storms. And with all that happening, some outside hurricane researchers say it may be time to change how people are warned about impending storms, including ditching the Category 1 to 5 scale rating storm strength.