Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing

President Joe Biden is defending his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist. Biden, in an ABC News interview, claims that acting against the Saudi royal would have been diplomatically unprecedented for the United States. U.S. intelligence concluded in a report made public last month that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman authorized the team of Saudi security and intelligence officials that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The journalist was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. The U.S. has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions against the Saudi agents who carried the killing.