Report: Bucks swing trade for Rockets forward PJ Tucker

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Looking to bolster their roster for championship run, the Bucks traded for Rockets forward PJ Tucker Wednesday evening.

According to a Tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks will send guard DJ Augustin and forward DJ Wilson to the Rockets, along with an unprotected 2023 first-round pick. In return, the Bucks will get Tucker, forward Rodions Kurucs and their own 2022 first-round pick back. They had previously traded it away in the package for Jrue Holiday.

Tucker played a center role in Houston's small-ball offense despite standing at just 6'5". For his career, Tucker averages 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Kurucs, a native of Latvia, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.