Businessman sues to end drop boxes, filling in ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative businessman has filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to ban absentee ballot drop boxes and other election practices. Jere Fabick filed the lawsuit on Monday. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Fabick argues the elections practices he’s challenging aren’t authorized in state law. He’s seeking to ban drop boxes, prohibit municipal clerks from filling in missing witness information on absentee ballots and prohibit third parties from requesting or returning a ballot for another elector. The lawsuit does not seek to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in November, instead asking the high court to ban the practices going forward.