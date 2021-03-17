Cancer patient’s road to recovery mirrors pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Rockford woman is thankful a year after a pandemic and cancer diagnosis made her outlook uncertain.

43-year-old Emily Tropp went into surgery on March 17, 2020 to remove stage four ovarian cancer. This was days after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a global pandemic.

UW Health, the provider that performed her surgery, told her story in a press release sent out Wednesday.

"It felt like every time I saw my medical team, they were wearing more PPE," Tropp said. "I was hoping to have my support system of friends and family with me, but my friends ended up holding signs outside my window instead of being at my bedside."

Tropp was diagnosed with her cancer on Dec. 23, 2019. Her surgery a few months later removed all of the visible cancer.

Her chemotherapy wrapped up in May 2020. The next month she was told there was no longer any sign of the disease.