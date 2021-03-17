Damp, cool St. Paddy’s Day followed by gorgeous first weekend of spring
MADISON (WKOW) - Active weather returns for the holiday with a light rain and snow mix developing.
SET UP
As we get clipped by a strong storm system passing through the Deep South, we'll see clouds and a light mix before high pressure moves in for the weekend, bringing back the sunshine and warmth.
TODAY
A sprinkle or flurry is possible this morning with a higher chance for a light mix this afternoon. Most consistent precipitation will be for our southernmost two rows of counties.
Otherwise it'll be cool and cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
TONIGHT
A light rain mix will continue for our stateline communities with temps in the low to mid 30s. If we see any accumulations from a quick burst of snow, it'll be less than inch.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy and more seasonal, but breezy with winds gusting up to 35 mph from the northeast.
High temps will get to the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
FRIDAY
Full sunshine and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY
The first day of spring looks lovely with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will get to the upper 50s again.
A higher chance for rain arrives Monday night.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain still possible and temps in the mid 50s.