Egyptian activist sentenced to 18 months for ‘fake news’

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has convicted a prominent human rights activist of spreading false news and insulting a police officer, sentencing her to 18 months in prison. Sanaa Seif, of Egypt’s most well-known family of activists, was arrested in June last year, accused by prosecutors of “broadcasting fake news and rumors” about the country’s health conditions and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, her family and lawyer said. She was also convicted of insulting a police officer on Facebook, lawyer Hesham Ramada added. The family will appeal Wednesday’s Cairo Criminal Court ruling to a higher court. Seif, who has been in custody since her arrest, has denied the accusations.