EXPLAINER: Stakes high as Moscow opens 1st of 3 Afghan meets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Moscow is hosting the first of three Afghan conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal from Afghanistan of U.S. and NATO troops. That pullout was promised under a year-old agreement Washington had signed with the Taliban. The conferences are aimed at finding an end to more than four decades of war in Afghanistan. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered an eight-page peace proposal to Afghan leaders earlier this month. Turkey is to host the last of the three conferences and the signing of a deal, if one is reached. The date for the second conference, to be convened by the U.N., still hasn’t been set.