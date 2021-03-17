Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: Why Georgia attack spurs fears in Asian Americans

4:11 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Asian American lawmakers have expressed outrage and heartbreak over the shootings at three Georgia spas. The attacks Tuesday are the latest in a wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus entered the United States. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian American Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020. Lawmakers point to anti-Asian rhetoric from politicians, including the use of derogatory names for the coronavirus, as fuel for the uptick in harassment and assaults against Asian Americans.

Associated Press

