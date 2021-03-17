Fire destroys barn at garden center near Oregon

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- A fire destroyed a barn at Kopke's Greenhouse in the Town of Dunn Wednesday evening.

Oregon Fire Department as well as emergency responders from Oregon, Evansville, Belleville, Fitchrona, Verona, McFarland, Stoughton and Monona.

The barn at the Garden Center at 1828 Sand Hill Road stored wood and other supplies. In a press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the fire cause is likely attributed to a wood burning furnace used to the heat the nearby greenhouses. No one was injured. The estimated value of the barn is $100,000.