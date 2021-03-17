Former worker gets new trial in fake-gun McDonald’s stickup

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted of using a fake gun to try robbing a McDonald’s where he once worked has been granted a new trial. New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a trial judge unfairly prevented Thomas Outland from acting as his own attorney. Outland was convicted of conspiracy and possession of an imitation firearm after he and an accomplice were accused of trying to rob a McDonald’s in Union County in 2015. The alleged robbery was foiled when a store employee noticed the shotgun Outland allegedly carried was fake. A manager recognized him as a former employee.