Harris back on the road after opening weeks in Washington

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After weeks spent swearing in Cabinet members, appearing alongside President Joe Biden and making stops in the Washington area, Vice President Kamala Harris was back on the road this week for her first big outing since taking office. She helped kick off the administration’s public relations blitz to help people understand how the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan can ease their financial suffering. She also wants them to know that Republican lawmakers opposed the plan. Politics and policy are both part of Harris’ portfolio as she settles into her new role.