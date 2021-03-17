House Republicans opt to restore earmarks after lengthy ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Earmarks are coming back to Congress. House Republicans have voted to overhaul their internal rules to allow their members to seek targeted money for projects back home. In doing so, they’re joining majority Democrats who were already moving ahead with earmarks. The return of earmarking could have enormous implications for the allocation of spending across the country. It could also make it easier for Democrats to pass bills funding the government. But the practice also carries risk for both sides. Earmarking was linked to corruption in the 2000s, leading to an outcry and a ban on their use.