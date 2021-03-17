Interior secretary to visit Utah ahead of monument review

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Newly confirmed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is planning to visit Utah next month before submitting a review on whether to reverse former President Donald Trump’s decision to shrink national monuments in the state, the agency announced Wednesday. Haaland is expected to submit the report after the trip in April. President Joe Biden ordered the Interior Department to research whether he should restore the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante on the day he took office. Native American tribes supported the creation of Bears Ears by President Barack Obama, but Republican state leaders had railed against it.