Iowa City to reboot racial truth commission after infighting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A groundbreaking effort to document and dismantle institutional racism in Iowa’s most liberal city has been paused after weeks of conflict among leaders derailed its work. The City Council in Iowa City voted late Tuesday to suspend the Truth and Reconciliation Commission until April 15, after new members can be appointed to replace three who resigned from the nine-member commission. The council also plans a special meeting with the commission then to iron out how to move forward. The vote came after hours of public comment that recounted the personality conflicts, generational divides and tactical disagreements that had erupted over the commission. Mayor Bruce Teague says it saddened him to suspend the commission but that it had become an unsafe space for some people.