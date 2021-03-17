Jihadists on motorbikes ambush Mali’s military, 33 killed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Officials in Mali said that about 100 suspected Islamic extremists on motorcycles ambushed a military convoy in the country’s volatile north, killing at least 33 people in the deadliest attack of its kind since the president was overthrown in a coup last year. More than a dozen others were wounded in Tuesday’s attack near Tassit, located about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Ansongo in the Gao region. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the ambush, though Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are active in the area.