Juneau Co. DA: Wisconsin Dells woman considered person of interest in double homicide investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- During a bond hearing Wednesday for a Wisconsin Dells woman, Juneau County District Attorney Ken Hamm said she is considered a person of interest in the deaths of two people in Juneau County.

"(The defendant) what I would call at this time a person of interest in a double homicide investigation that the Juneau County law enforcement has going on that occurred in the Town of Lyndon," said Hamm Wednesday during an afternoon bond hearing.

The 23-year-old woman was in court on an unrelated drug possession charge. A warrant was out for the defendant, since she failed to appear for a previous court appearance. She was arrested in Eau Claire.

Online court records list her as living Wisconsin Dells.

27 News spoke with people close to the situation on Tuesday. Relatives and friends said the household in the town of Lyndon was going through difficult times. The person of interest is the daughter of one of the victims and was living at the home where the deaths occurred.

The names of the two victims who died have not been released.

Juneau County authorities had previously called this a double death investigation, but Hamm confirmed in court Wednesday the deaths were homicides.