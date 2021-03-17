Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A community COVID-19 vaccine site is open at Lambeau Field.

The site is a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health.

The site is located in the Lambeau Field Atrium and may expand to other areas of the stadium, depending on vaccine supply and weather.

The clinic has capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per week. The Packers say it will “quickly ramp up to 10,000 individuals weekly.”

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masks will be required.

You do not need to be a Bellin patient to be vaccinated at the Lambeau Field clinic. Appointments will be required. To add your name to the wait list, call (920) 445-7313. Bellin Health will allow scheduling for the Lambeau Field Clinic on their website.