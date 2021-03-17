Madison’s leprechaun spreads cheer on Saint Patrick’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison leprechaun isn't letting the pandemic stop him from safely bringing cheer to people this Saint Patrick's Day.

On Wednesday, Joe Herr, who is better known as “Sean Patrick” this time of year stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin.

He explained that he travels by clouds and is still able to bring people happiness on Saint Paddy's Day through window visits at area hospitals and nursing homes.

Herr also talked about his non-profit, Logan’s Heart and Smiles. He started it after his son, Logan, who had cerebral palsy passed away. The organization is dedicated to improving homes and inspiring hope to families with children with special needs across southern Wisconsin.

