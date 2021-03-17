Milwaukee Co. judge charged with seven counts of child pornography possession in Dane County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Circuit Court held Blomme's first hearing Wednesday, setting a $500 signature bond per charge.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Blomme will not be permitted access to any social media or file sharing site during his release, and will not be permitted access to children without supervision.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for April 29 at 2:30 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice officially charged Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme with seven counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday, with Blomme facing up to 175 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Blomme sent and received a series of sexually explicit videos and images of underaged boys on the Kik app. Department of Criminal Investigation special agent Tamra Taubel connected Blomme's account, username "DomMasterBB," to an email address with his name on it.

Additionally, Taubel's investigation connected IP addresses uploading the images and videos in Cottage Grove and Milwaukee to Blomme's devices. Taubel said in the complaint that Blomme sent 27 separate messages with the videos and images in October and November of 2020.

One of the IP addresses is linked to a Milwaukee County government building. Records show that Blomme received an email in November 2020 from Kik asking to confirm he intended to delete his account.

Taubel's team executed five search warrants March 16, going over Blomme's home address in Cottage Grove as well as his person and devices. Blomme was home with his family at the time.