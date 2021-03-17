Missing man prompts search of Storrs Lake in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County authorities are searching the area around Storrs Lake for a missing man.

In an alert sent Wednesday evening, authorities said that Kevin J. Doyle took his yellow labs for a walk and did not return home.

Doyle and his dogs, Ollie and Frank, left for their walk around 9:33 a.m.

Authorities described Doyle as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Doyle's home was empty when checked by relatives. His vehicle was found in a parking lot near Storrs Lake.

Authorities are searching the area around the lake with drones and dogs. An attempt to ping the location of his phone was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock County authorities at (608) 757-2244.

This is a developing story