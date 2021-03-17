Missing Mazomanie teen found safe

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Authorities have located Tiah Meigs after she went missing from her high school parking lot March 11.

According to Dane County Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson, who offered a reward for Meigs' safe return, she is home with her mother. He thanked the Madison Police Department for their investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff's office stated in a press release that Meigs approached two Madison Police officers, identified herself and asked to be reunited with her family.

Meigs initially left the parking lot of Wisconsin Heights High School in a car with a driver authorities say she knew. The driver has not yet been identified.