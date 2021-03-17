Multiple agencies responding to barn fire near Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon Fire Department and several other area departments responded to a report of a barn fire Wednesday evening.

According to Dane County dispatchers, the call first came in at 5:21 p.m. for 1828 Sand Hill Road in the town of Dunn. The address belongs to Kopke's Greenhouse.

According to the Oregon Fire Department, personnel from Oregon, Monona, Stoughton, McFarland, Fitchburg and Verona have all responded to the fire. The barn has suffered substantial structural damage, and crews are extinguishing whatever flames remain.

Dispatchers did not have any information on injuries.

This is a developing story.