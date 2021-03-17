Multiple fire departments responding to fire in town of Vienna

VIENNA (WKOW) -- The DeForest and Truax Field Fire Departments responded to a structure fire call in the town of Vienna Wednesday morning.

According to the DeForest Fire Department, the departments responded to a box alarm call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A box alarm means the responding department has request additional support from other area firefighters.

The property, at 5707 Oak Ln. is a standalone house in the small town just north of DeForest.

At time of writing, there is no information on any injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story.