NKorea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels. The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the top diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea meet in Seoul their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North.