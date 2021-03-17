No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new study says says our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie. Arizona State University astronomers reported this week that the 148-foot object that showed up on our cosmic doorstep in 2017 appears to be made of frozen nitrogen, just like Pluto’s surface. They theorize an impact knocked a chunk off an icy nitrogen-covered planet 500 million years ago and sent the piece tumbling out of its own star system, toward ours. Previous observations suggested the object was a comet or asteroid, and shaped like a cigar.