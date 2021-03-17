‘Operation Varsity Blues’ reenacts and reorients a scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Netflix documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal” attempts to reorient center stage in a headline-grabbing drama that has already spawned one Lifetime movie. The documentary, like the scandal, has a dose of Hollywood. The film uses reenactments drawn from the Department of Justice’s transcripts and wiretaps. Matthew Modine plays William Singer, the former college counselor who created what he called a “side door” to college admission that helped wealthy parents get their kids into top colleges like Stanford, Yale and USC by bribing coaches, cheating on tests and falsifying student biographies. It begins streaming Wednesday.