Oregon School District to increase to four in-person learning days a week in April
OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon School District is moving the next phase of its reopening plan, starting on April 12.
Students will now go four days a week, besides for Wednesdays. Parents will also have the opportunity to make a change to their children's instruction model -- Phased Restart or Oregon Online. Parents who do want to make a change are asked to do so by Sunday, March 21.
A planned in-service day for staff is now being switched from Friday, April 23 to Friday, April 9 to allow staff to prepare for increased in-person learning days.
Below is the full overview of the plan:
- Kindergarten - Grade 6*
- Phased Restart: in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Brooklyn, Forest Edge, Netherwood Knoll, Prairie View: 7:50 am - 2:50 pm
- Rome Corners: 7:55 am - 2:55 pm
- Oregon Online: Remains online instruction for the remainder of the semester
- *Different OSD teachers for Phased Restart and for Oregon Online
- Grades 7-12*
- Phased Restart: in-person instruction for both A & B groups on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- OMS: 8:35 am -12:20 pm (Learning hubs in the afternoons)
- OHS: 8:35 am - 12:30 pm (Learning hubs in the afternoons)
- Oregon Online: Remains synchronous instruction in the afternoons
- *Same OSD teachers for both Phased Restart and Oregon Online
- Wednesdays will continue to be asynchronous learning days for students to allow for individual assistance from teachers, and for teacher collaboration and planning.
- 4K Families will receive a separate email about plans from Principal Jackie Amlong.