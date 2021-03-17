Oregon School District to increase to four in-person learning days a week in April

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon School District is moving the next phase of its reopening plan, starting on April 12.

Students will now go four days a week, besides for Wednesdays. Parents will also have the opportunity to make a change to their children's instruction model -- Phased Restart or Oregon Online. Parents who do want to make a change are asked to do so by Sunday, March 21.

A planned in-service day for staff is now being switched from Friday, April 23 to Friday, April 9 to allow staff to prepare for increased in-person learning days.

Below is the full overview of the plan: