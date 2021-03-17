Paraguay’s president survives impeachment bid over pandemic

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez has survived an opposition attempt to impeach him over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds protested against Abdo outside the legislature where the vote was held Wednesday. The Chamber of Deputies is dominated by his governing Colorado Party, and it voted 42 to 36 to reject impeachment. Outside, hundreds of protesters threw stones at police who responded with water cannons and rubber bullets. Some protesters smashed store windows and car windshields, while shouting anti-Abdo slogans. Several people were arrested.