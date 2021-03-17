Periods of wintry mix continue, warm and dry weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Waves of a light wintry mix started falling across portions of southern Wisconsin this morning through the afternoon, and will continue overnight for some.

Temperatures and location will determine precipitation type.

Parts of the region could transition to rain into the evening and night hours, while others stay in the snow/mix of light sleet phase.

Either way, accumulations of any snow/mix would likely be under an inch. Rain accumulations would likely be less than a quarter of an inch.

The rain/snow/mix is coming from a strong system in the deep south that is just barely clipping our region.

The strong system to the south is expected to produce severe weather across multiple states. The SPC has declared a 5 out of 5 risk, known as a 'high' risk potential for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Multiple, strong, long-track tornadoes are possible there.

On Thursday, high pressure will move in from the northwest and the strong low will gradually shift, leading to some very windy conditions coming from the northeast. Sustained speeds of 15-25 mph, G up to 40 are possible.

Dry weather takes over Thursday and into the weekend.

A gradual warm up takes place over the coming days. Highs likely return to the low 40s Thursday, upper 40s Friday and mid-to-upper 50s this weekend.

Rain chances return for the work week, from Monday through mid-week.