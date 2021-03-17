Poland: 4 churchmen allegedly didn’t report sex abuse claims

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they have received allegations that four senior churchmen broke the law by failing to report a complaint that a priest allegedly sexually abused a minor. National Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Ewa Bialik confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that the formal notification was received this month from a new state commission that reviews whether reports of pedophilia should be reported to prosecutors. She said the allegations were passed on to prosecutors in Krakow, who have authority over the area where the developments took place. It was not immediately clear whether an investigation would be opened. The allegations concern abuse by a village priest in the 1980s.