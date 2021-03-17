Police looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teenager pulled a gun on a man exiting the Raymond Road Walgreens Tuesday evening in an attempted mugging, although nobody was injured and nothing was stolen.

According to an incident report from MPD Lt. Eugene Woehrle, an approximately 18-year-old Black man in a black jacket, ski mask and hat approached a customer leaving the Walgreens and brandished a handgun, demanding the customer's wallet.

The customer ran back into the store and the suspect fled on foot without firing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.