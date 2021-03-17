Skip to Content

Public reaction to killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors

Politicians, celebrities, activists and athletes are expressing outrage over the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Six of the victims of Tuesday’s shootings were identified as Asian and seven were women. A 21-year-old white man has been charged with eight counts of murder. Police say Robert Aaron Long told them he has a “sex addiction” and that the killings were not racially motivated. But many saw the violence as an attack on Asian Americans, who have been increasingly targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. 

