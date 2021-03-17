Raids, arrest in probe of forced prostitution in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police have raided sites in Berlin and northern Germany in an investigation of three people suspected of forcing Vietnamese women who had been smuggled to Germany into prostitution. The main suspect, a Vietnamese woman, was arrested at her apartment in Berlin. Police said the two other suspects are a woman from Vietnam and a 64-year-old German man. The operation was the result of a year-long investigation. Federal police said they searched eight properties in Berlin, Hamburg and the Baltic Sea resort town of Timmendorfer Strand on Wednesday. Investigators believe the suspects employed the victims in nail studios and massage parlors and forced them into prostitution at those sites.