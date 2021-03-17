Report: World demand for gasoline may never recover

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s once-insatiable demand for gasoline is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels. That’s according to the International Energy Agency. Gasoline use cratered during the pandemic as cities shut down and many people began working from home. Many governments also have been pushing for low-carbon alternatives. The agency, however, still expects oil demand to continue to rise as developing countries with growing populations use more of the fuel. But gasoline demand is unlikely to fully return. Gains in the developing world will be offset by consumers shifting to electric vehicles, manufacturers improving fuel efficiency and businesses reducing travel.