Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden’s top trade envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Katherine Tai to serve as the nation’s top trade envoy in President Joe Biden’s administration. She will be the first Asian American and first woman of color to hold the position. Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist and was confirmed Wednesday on an overwhelming 98-0 vote. She has vowed to work for a trade policy that benefits ordinary workers, not just big corporations. She also promised to work more closely with America’s allies to confront China. In her confirmation hearing, she ducked questions about how she’d handle several politically sensitive questions such as whether to drop former President Donald Trump’s tariffs.