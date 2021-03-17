Skydiving school to pay $40M over death of 18-year-old

LODI, Calif. (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old man who died in a 2016 after his parachute didn’t open has been awarded a $40 million judgment. The attorney representing the family of Tyler Turner of Los Banos, California, said Wednesday the multimillion-dollar penalty is significant not only because of the amount but because it specifically targets the owner of the skydiving school Skydivers Guild Inc. in Lodi. The school’s owner, Bill Dause, declined to comment. Turner and the skydiving instructor he was jumping in tandem with died after plummeting 13,000 feet (3,900 meters) to the ground when the instructor couldn’t open their parachutes.