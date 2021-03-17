Special Olympics Wisconsin works to spread inclusion in schools and communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Special Olympics Wisconsin is taking the pledge of inclusion and they want you to consider it too.

Over the past year, we've all felt a little lonely. And that feeling is a familiar one for some people with disabilities, who are often left out.

The Spread the Word >> Inclusion campaign is working to bridge that gap in schools and communities across Wisconsin.

"Without inclusion in our lives, people would not know how much they are appreciated," said Kenzie Selk, a student and inclusion ambassador at Columbus High School.

Columbus High School is participating in inclusion events throughout March, including signing the pledge and chalking the sidewalks at their school.

"So this is kind of the way forward for Special Olympics is really promoting inclusion in communities and really connecting people in the communities," said Tommy Jaime from Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is hoping to get 500 pledges for inclusion by the end of March. In order to take the pledge, head over to the organizations website: www.specialolympicswisconsin.org