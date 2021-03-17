Syria president’s office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad’s office says the country’s first couple are on their way to recovery nine days after they tested positive for coronavirus. The presidency said Wednesday that Assad and his wife have had mild symptoms of the illness and are continuing to work from home. They plan to return to normal life once they test negative for COVID-19. Syria has registered 16,656 coronavirus cases, including 1,110 deaths, in government-held areas. But the numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, particularly in areas of northern Syria outside government control.