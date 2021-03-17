‘Tactical situation’ ongoing at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- The Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc is on lockdown because of an "active tactical situation."

Authorities say multiple law enforcement departments are responding to the warehouse early Wednesday morning. They ask drivers to avoid Highway 67 south of I-94 and Delafield road as they continue their investigation.

Authorities tell WISN-TV that they're not able to comment any further on the situation at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Wake Up Wisconsin and WKOW.com for the latest updates.