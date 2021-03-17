Teen use of disposable e-cigarettes spikes

(WKOW/CNN)- A letter published by the New England Journal of Medicine finds that disposable e-cigarettes spiked in popularity among kids.

Disposable e-cigarettes are thrown away once the vape juice is gone and are usually cheaper than refillable e-cigarettes.

Twenty-seven percent of highschool kids surveyed said they had used a disposable e-cigarette in 2020.

Less than three percent of students surveyed said they had used disposable e-cigarettes in 2019.

A spike was also seen among middle schoolers, fifteen percent said they had used a disposable e-cigarette in 2020.