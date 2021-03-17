Texas man charged in connection with deadly migrant crash

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head- on crash near a Texas border city following a police chase that left eight migrants dead has been named in a criminal complaint. Federal authorities said two people in the car that 24-year-old Sebastian Tovar hit remain hospitalized in stable condition. The complaint says 12 other undocumented immigrants were detained in connection with the same human smuggling attempt. The collision happened weeks after one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants entering the U.S. without permission and amid rising crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.