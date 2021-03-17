Top US officials weigh North Korea options in talks in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After Tokyo, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat and defense chief are traveling to South Korea after North Korea made sure it had their attention by warning the United States to refrain from causing trouble amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. How to get North Korea to return to talks will be a major focus when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet South Korean officials. It has been more than two years since nuclear talks stalled, and some experts say the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear program in return for relaxing sanctions _ and possibly leave Pyongyang’s already manufactured nuclear weapons in place.