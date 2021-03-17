UK expects significant reduction in vaccine supply in April

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials in England say the number of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “significantly constrained” from April because of a reduction in the vaccine supply to the country. A letter to regional health leaders said they should expect a “significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers” beginning from the week of March 29. The reduction will continue for four weeks. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said supply was “always lumpy.” He did not explain whether the expected supply reductions is related to the EU chief’s warning Wednesday that the bloc does not rule out possible export restrictions to ensure it receives the reliable supply of vaccines it was promised.