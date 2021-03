CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A pilot is okay after crashing his small plane into power lines in western Wisconsin.

The video shows the ultralight hanging from the wires.

This is northwest of Bloomer in Chippewa County.

The pilot says he was coming in to land when a downdraft caused the aircraft to dip and catch the power lines with his rear wheel.

He was not hurt.

The aircraft had only minor damage.