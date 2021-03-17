US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. has sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face talks with China. The sanctions follow planned changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law that will give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, effectively shutting opposition figures out of the process. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party in Alaska. China has rejected criticism of its policies toward Hong Kong, accusing foreign governments of interfering.