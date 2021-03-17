Vaccinated UW-Madison students and staff exempt from COVID-19 testing for rest of semester

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced Wednesday that all employees and students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to participate in on on-campus testing.

Fully vaccinated means that you:

received both doses of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) and your second shot was at least two weeks ago; or

you received a one-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) at least two weeks ago

Individuals who completed the vaccination series at University Health Services will not be required to submit proof of vaccination for this exemption, Badger Badge in the Safer Badgers app will turn green. If an individual was vaccinated off campus, then proof of vaccination must be submitted. You can follow these instructions to do so.