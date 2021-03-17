Voters go to polls on final day of virus-hit Dutch election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of voting booths have opened across the Netherlands on the final day of a general election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking a fourth term in office. His conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks. If his party emerges as largest when polls close Wednesday at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), Rutte will be first in line to lead talks to form the next ruling coalition. If he succeeds, he could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister.