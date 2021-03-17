Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is quarantining for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement that Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were in the same room as the staff member during a press conference on Monday. The staff member discovered they tested positive on Wednesday morning. The three will quarantine through March 25. Tschann says Walz will postpone his State of the State address that had been scheduled for later this month.